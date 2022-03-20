‘We all are you’: Shaan Shahid speaks up in favor of PM Imran

Actor Shaan Shahid stated that the nation is standing united with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter.

The Waar actor tweeted that the prime minister has given independence to people to speak against the corrupt elements.

@ImranKhanPTI u freed us from the fear of raising our voices against the corrupt , u gave us a voice that questions the corrupt .u have awakened us from the slavish sleep of the past dynasties. U r the hope we all carry in our hearts.they fight you not knowing that we are all U. pic.twitter.com/IEFnPdF535 — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) March 20, 2022

“You freed us from the fear of raising our voices against the corrupt,” he tweeted. “You gave us a voice that questions the corrupt. You have awakened us from the slavish sleep of the past dynasties.

He said that Imran Khan is the hope that the nation is carrying in their hearts, adding that the opposition is locking horns against the prime minister without knowing the country is backing him.

Earlier, the film star posted a series of tweets to remind the people of Pakistan how the national cricket team lost its initial matches in the Cricket World Cup 1992 but then went on to become world champions due to their prayers and Imran Khan’s visionary leadership.

“Pakistanio, If you remember 92world cup Our team was in a similar situation as PTI today, a cornered tiger. But our belief support hope &prayers changed the course of history.

I urge you to do the same today our captain is fighting for our hope.” wrote the actor on Twitter.

He had vowed to sacrifice his life if Pakistan is attacked.

