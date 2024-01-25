Horrific video: Police drag female student by hair

A horrific video of two police officers dragging a protesting female student by her hair in India is going viral on social media.

The viral video shows the policewomen chasing the student, a member of a group linked to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on a scooty in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The student ran a few steps but fell. Police got to the protester and caught her. The law enforcers were spotted grabbing the student’s hair.

The recent incident involving Telangana police is deeply concerning and absolutely unacceptable. Dragging a peaceful student protester and unleashing abrasive behaviour on the protestor raises serious questions about the need for such aggressive tactics by the police. This… pic.twitter.com/p3DH812ZBS — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) January 24, 2024

It is pertinent to mention here that student bodies were protesting the allocation of land belonging to Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) for a new High Court complex’s construction.

The viral video has received condemnation from netizens and civil society.

A leader of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samith said the incident involving the student and police officers was “deeply concerning and absolutely unacceptable”.

She added, “Dragging a peaceful student protester and unleashing abrasive behaviour on the protestor raises serious questions about the need for such aggressive tactics by the police. This arrogant behaviour demands an unconditional apology from the Telangana Police.”

