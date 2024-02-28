Watch: Indian actress physically assaults traffic police officer

South Indian actress Sowmya Janu came under criticism after a video of her assaulting a police officer went viral on social media.

A report by India news agency DNA India reported that Sowmya Janu was stopped for driving on the wrong side of the road in the Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad, Telangana.

The viral video showed her arguing with the cop. We could hear the actress admitting that she was at fault while trying to defend herself.

The bystanders reportedly tried to diffuse the situation, instead, it aggravated her. She physically attacked the law enforcer, tore his clothes and confiscated his phone.

Netizens criticized the actress for assaulting the law enforcer and requested the authorities to take strict action against her.

Every one are equal under law… If she is actress she is not above law… She thinks of herself as supreme… She must be penalized for assulting police on duty — honey markin (@honey_markin) February 27, 2024

She must be punished on 3 counts: 1. Wrong route 2. Obstruction for the discharge of official duties and 3. Irresponsible behavior and creating scenes in the public. — Ashok V (@AshokVaddiparti) February 28, 2024

Impound her vehicle. Cancel her licence. — adn 🇮🇳 (@adn_ind) February 27, 2024

Any action or not, should be punished — KUMAR PESALA (@vedanet6) February 25, 2024

Cancel her license, fine her heavily, impound her Car. That simple — Nirka (@Nirka01) February 27, 2024

Authorities have booked Sowmya Janu under Section 353 (assaulting and using criminal force to stop a public servant from performing his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Moreover, she got booked under Section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA). The clause primarily deals with dangerous driving.