22.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Watch: Indian actress physically assaults traffic police officer

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

South Indian actress Sowmya Janu came under criticism after a video of her assaulting a police officer went viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

A report by India news agency DNA India reported that Sowmya Janu was stopped for driving on the wrong side of the road in the Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad, Telangana. 

The viral video showed her arguing with the cop. We could hear the actress admitting that she was at fault while trying to defend herself.

The bystanders reportedly tried to diffuse the situation, instead, it aggravated her. She physically attacked the law enforcer, tore his clothes and confiscated his phone.

Netizens criticized the actress for assaulting the law enforcer and requested the authorities to take strict action against her.

Authorities have booked Sowmya Janu under Section 353 (assaulting and using criminal force to stop a public servant from performing his duty) of the Indian Penal Code. 

Moreover, she got booked under Section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA). The clause primarily deals with dangerous driving.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.