VIRAL: Indian chef makes spiderman biryani; internet divided

A social media influencer in India has caught the attention of the internet with her viral video, showing blue Spider-Man-themed biryani.

Yes, you read it right the blue Spider-Man biryani. Superheroes, from action toys to superhero-themed cakes, have been the ultimate fixation for countless kids around the world.

In a shocking twist in a recently viral video, Heena Kausar Raad (@creamycreationsbyhkr) chose to add superhero themes to biryani, the favorite dish of numerous people.

In the video, blue biryani with elaborate white web-like designs on top can be seen in the big container. Heena adds a “spidery” twist to the biryani by explaining that the webs are quite edible as she spoons out parts of the meal.

Heena Kausar Raad also explained that real butterfly pea flowers were used to create a vivid blue color, doing away with the necessity for artificial coloring.

With great delight, the woman removed these “webs” with a spoon and clarified that they were quite edible.

The video went viral as soon as it was posted, receiving over 17.5 million views and 150k likes.

Reactions in the comments section, however, were divided; while some expressed concerns about the color’s potential health effects, others suspected that artificial food coloring was used in the biryani.