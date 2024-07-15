Indian cricketers face backlash for ‘mocking’ disabled people in viral video

Former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina landed in hot waters after a video went viral showing them allegedly mocking disabled people.

The video, shared by the cricketers to Instagram, was apparently from their dressing room after they lifted the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024 title.

The video featuring Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Gurkeerat Singh Mann showed them attempting to recreate actor Vicky Kaushal’s viral dance step from the song, Tauba Tauba.

“Body ki Tauba Tauba ho Gayi in 15 days legends cricket.. Every part of th body is sore . Straight competition to our brothers @vickykaushal09 @karanaujla our version of Tauba Tauba dance,” Harbhajan Sing wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

However, their acting of limping and clutching their backs as they enter a doorway in a lobby did not sit well with the disability advocates who considered the video as a jibe at disabled people.

Taking to X, India’s The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled labeled the video as “totally disgraceful.”

“Totally disgraceful. No words are sufficient enough to condemn such behaviour specially when displayed by people considered national heroes. Such degrading actions only exposes their total insensitivity and boorishness,” it wrote in a post on X.

An official of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People demanded the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to denounced the conduct and actions of the former players.

“Disgusting to see India’s top cricketers mocking disability. Shameful and atrocious behaviour from those who are idolised by masses. Shame on them. I urge BCCI to take immediate note of this,” Indian media outlets reported the official as saying.

Satendra Singh, another Indian disability rights advocate said that Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina should have shown greater empathy as they are followed by many Indians.

“So many people are following them and they will follow these actions so there needs to be sensitivity. They have no remorse and are making fun of people with disabilities,” Singh added.