VIRAL: Injured deer goes to hospital, takes escalator ride

A surveillance video of an injured deer prancing entering a hospital in the United States and taking an escalator ride has gone viral across social media.

The security camera footage shows the animal running into Our Lady of the Lake Hospital located in the state of Louisiana before getting onto an escalator.

According to a foreign news agency, the people at the scene grabbed hold of the wounded animal on the medical facility’s second floor and was held down. It got loaded on a hospital bed and was rolled into Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department’s truck.

The deer, who got injured in a suspected road accident, was euthanized due to the extent of its injuries.

The department issued a statement regarding the event.

LDWF staff responded to a call to remove a deer that had entered @ololhealth in Baton Rouge today. The deer, a four-and a half-year-old doe, was found to have major injuries to its sinuses and was therefore euthanized. LDWF has obtained biological samples of the deer. https://t.co/Zzu5gESU4t — LaWildlife&Fisheries (@LDWF) November 15, 2021

The netizens express sadness while some criticized the animal rescue team for killing the animal.

😥 I guess it was injured enough to be euthanized. Sad — Lisa Eng (@LisaEng4) November 16, 2021

Would have been a great story if deer survived. — rick grossman (@proformawinning) November 16, 2021

The deer was seeking medical attention, so y’all killed her while trying to characterize it as euthanasia …#Harambe 🦍🦌 — James D. Brousseau (@JamesBrousseau) November 16, 2021

You didn’t have to kill the doe! — Sheila Pollastrini A (@PollastriniS) November 16, 2021

The hospital, on the other hand, remarked that its staff are always ready to deal with any kind of situation.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!