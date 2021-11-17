Wednesday, November 17, 2021
VIRAL: Injured deer goes to hospital, takes escalator ride

A surveillance video of an injured deer prancing entering a hospital in the United States and taking an escalator ride has gone viral across social media.

The security camera footage shows the animal running into Our Lady of the Lake Hospital located in the state of Louisiana before getting onto an escalator.

According to a foreign news agency, the people at the scene grabbed hold of the wounded animal on the medical facility’s second floor and was held down. It got loaded on a hospital bed and was rolled into Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department’s truck.

The deer, who got injured in a suspected road accident, was euthanized due to the extent of its injuries.

The department issued a statement regarding the event.

The netizens express sadness while some criticized the animal rescue team for killing the animal.

The hospital, on the other hand, remarked that its staff are always ready to deal with any kind of situation.

