Viral interview: Asif Ali talks about his love for bikes, first-ever prize money

Pakistani batsman Asif Ali has talked about his love for bikes, first tournaments and first-ever prize money in an old interview that has gone viral on social media.

Asif Ali’s finishing skills became the talk of the town after he smashed four 6s in an over against Afghanistan which led Pakistan to win the match during the T20 World Cup 2021.

Everyone is hailing Asif Ali for what he did for the team and now, his old interview surfaces on social media in which he was talking about his love for bikes and others.

The video was shared on Twitter by a journalist Shiraz Hassan, captioning it, “Asif Ali narrates the story of his new Honda 125 and his love for old Yamaha bike!”

Ali told the interviewer that he did not get to play in one of his first tournaments despite getting selected for the team and then received Rs55,000 cheque as prize money after his team secured runner-up position.

Asif Ali narrates the story of his new Honda 125 and his love for old Yamaha bike! pic.twitter.com/0gWilXIq0k — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) October 30, 2021

The batsman said that his salary was just Rs5,000 during those days and he was confused what he would do with the prize money.

Later, he decided to go for buying a motorcycle, Honda 125. He said that he had an old Yamaha motorcycle but he could not find it one day after he returned home from playing another tournament.

Ali said that he asked his elder brother about the Yamaha motorcycle to which he had responded to him that he sold it to the scrap dealer for Rs5,000.

He said the interviewer that the Yamaha had been purchased by his grandfather and at that time, people from neighbouring villages would visit to see the motorcycle. He added that the old motorcycle was a pride for the family and it was very difficult to buy one during those days.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!