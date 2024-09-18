VIDEO: ‘Intoxicated’ Karachi police officer misbehaves with woman

KARACHI- An officer of Karachi’s Civil Lines police station has been suspended allegedly for misbehaving with a woman as video of the incident has emerged, ARY News reported.

An investigative officer named Inspector Abdul Rashid was caught on camera abusing a woman while ‘intoxicated’.

In the video, the police officer could be seen misbehaving with the woman and asking his subordinates to ‘throw the woman out’. The woman claimed that Abdul Rashid was ‘drunk’ while on duty and threw her out of the police station.

She stated that her son, Waqas, was arrested and ‘falsely’ implicated in case pertaining to possessing illegal arms. She alleged that the police tore arm license of her son.

Waqas alleged that police demanded Rs. 100,000 in exchange for his release.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza suspended Abdul Rashid and ordered SSP City to investigate the incident.

Earlier in May, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) posted at the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) in Karachi has been caught red-handed selling stolen motorcycles.

ARY News programme “Sar-e-Aam” team led by anchorperson Iqrarul Hassan conducted a sting operation at the AVLC office where DSP Nijabat Hussain was caught selling stolen motorcycles.

During the sting operation, it was revealed that the DSP used to sell motorcycles recovered after theft. DSP Nijabat Hussain sold many motorcycles without informing the original owners about the recovery of their vehicles.

The DSP Hussain posted at AVLC East and the citizens were complaining about his involvement in illegal activities.

The Sar-e-Aam team bought two motorcycles from the DSP for Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 as part of sting operation and recorded all conversations related to the deals.

Iqrarul Hassan said that the operation was conducted with a limited budget, and the team could only purchase stolen motorcycles. He said that the DSP is also involved in selling stolen cars.