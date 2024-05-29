DSP caught red-handed selling stolen motorcycles

KARACHI: A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) posted at the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) in Karachi has been caught red-handed selling stolen motorcycles.

ARY News programme “Sar-e-Aam” team led by anchorperson Iqrarul Hassan conducted a sting operation at the AVLC office where DSP Nijabat Hussain was caught selling stolen motorcycles.

During the sting operation, it was revealed that the DSP used to sell motorcycles recovered after theft. DSP Nijabat Hussain sold many motorcycles without informing the original owners about the recovery of their vehicles.

The DSP Hussain posted at AVLC East and the citizens were complaining about his involvement in illegal activities.

The Sar-e-Aam team bought two motorcycles from the DSP for Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 as part of sting operation and recorded all conversations related to the deals.

Iqrarul Hassan said that the operation was conducted with a limited budget, and the team could only purchase stolen motorcycles. He said that the DSP is also involved in selling stolen cars.

The sting operation has sent shockwaves through the police department, and an inquiry has been launched into the matter. The incident raises questions about the integrity of some police officials and their involvement in criminal activities.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) AVLC Arif Aslam Rao took notice ARY News and immediately removed DSP Nijabat Hussain from his post.

A notification to remove the DSP has been issued while the investigation against him has started.

Earlier in March, a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DSP) Ahmed Karim Jilani was arrested ‘red-handed’ while smuggling Gutka and other drugs

Then Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar also took notice of the matter and suspended the DSP, directing im to report to the Central Police Office.

DSP Ahmed Karim Jilani was arrested and nabbed by customs officials near Jamshoro while transporting Gutka and other drugs.

The IGP also ordered an inquiry against the suspended DSP and appointed DIG Mirpurkhas Tanveer Alam Odho as the inquiry officer.