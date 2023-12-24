Viral: iPhone submerged in river for months, found in working condition

A diver cleaning a river found an Apple iPhone that was covered in algae. Surprisingly, the iPhone was in perfect working condition even after being submerged for around three months in the Stanislaus River in Northern California.

A diver discovered an iPhone while cleaning the Stanislaus River and after drying the phone, he switched on the device after connecting it to a charger.

According to Apple Insider, diver Lee discovered the algae-covered iPhone 12 in November.

After cleaning the phone, he left the phone to dry for a few days. When Lee connected a charger to the iPhone and tried to switch it on after a few days, he was surprised to find that the phone turned on.

Notably, the iPhone 12 comes with an IP68 rating. Apple claims that the iPhone 12 can last 30 minutes in 6-meter deep water. However, the phone was submerged in the river for more than three months, covered in algae.

Speaking to Apple Insider, the man shared the surprising story and revealed how he successfully managed to switch on the smartphone.

Lee found the iPhone on November 10 when he was cleaning the Stanislaus River. After drying the iPhone, he connected it with charger and it surprisingly switched on.

Lee revealed that the phone doesn’t have a passcode or face recognition, because of which he access the stored data easily.

The diver told Apple Insider that the most recent video captured by the phone was on the river on September 4. It meant that the phone was submerged in the river for three months. Lee is trying to reach out to the owner of the phone by using the contact list.