Izhaan Mirza Malik’s picture in Ihram goes viral

A picture of cricketer Shoaib Malik and former tennis player Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan Mirza Malik in an Ihram is going viral.

Sania Mirza shared the picture on Izhaan Mirza Malik’s Instagram account. The picture showed him posing before the camera in an Ihram – a state in which pilgrims wear special white outfits to perform pilgrimage (Ḥajj or Umrah).

It is pertinent to mention that he recently performed Umrah with his mother. Sania Mirza shared a video of it on her Instagram account.

“It has been the most amazing and fulfilling time here .. may Allah call us back again and again .. In sha Allah .. Allhamdulillah for everything .. ya Rabb tera shukar hai (Thank You Almighty Allah),” she wrote.

For the unversed, Indian star athlete, Sania Mirza and Pakistan’s prolific cricketer Shoaib Malik got married in April 2010. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Izhaan, on October 30, 2018.

