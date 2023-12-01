Hamza Ali Abbasi’s first look in ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ revealed!

Fans of Pakistan heartthrob Hamza Ali Abbasi were over the moon after his first look from the upcoming ARY Digital serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan‘ was unveiled.

As ARY Digital released the first look of the widely anticipated drama ‘Jaan-e-Jahan‘, Hamza Ali Abbasi and female lead Ayeza Khan’s fans were all praise for both the stars and the upcoming play.

The teaser broke the social media and fans expressed their excitement via their posts.

officially in the jaan e jahan era. 🪔🫀💌✨ pic.twitter.com/238Lj24Xb8 — f • jaan-e-jahan era. (@binroyeaansu) December 1, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Hamza Ali Abbasi is set to return to the drama industry after more than two years with ‘Jaan-e-Jahan‘. He went on a hiatus due to personal reasons.

He rose to stardom with his mesmerising performance in the blockbuster serial ‘Pyare Afzal‘. He then starred in films ‘Main Hoon Shahid Afridi‘, ‘Waar‘, and ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 1 and 2‘.

He appeared in television shows as a guest but did not act or produce projects.

The actor tied the knot with co-actor Naimal Khawar Khan in 2019 and the celebrity couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Mustafa Abbasi in 2020.

