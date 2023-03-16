WATCH: Javeria Khan wins the internet with ‘Kahani Suno’ rendition

Javeria Khan of Pakistan women’s cricket team jumps on the ‘Kahani Suno’ bandwagon and wins the internet with her melodious rendition.

Female cricketers Javeria Khan and Muneeba Ali were the latest guests on the PSL special show ‘The Fourth Umpire’ hosted by Fahad Mustafa. Both celebrities were such a sport to participate in fun activities and also gave some interesting answers in their outing.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

During the bowling segment, wicket-keeper Muneeba Ali was asked to name her favourite male counterpart out of Sarfaraz Ahmed, Muhammad Rizwan and Kamran Akmal, to which she replied with the first option.

Moreover, Ali also said in another response that she would like to play under the captaincy of Ahmed.

On the other hand, her fellow cricketer Javeria Khan wowed the studio as well as the TV audience with her soulful rendition of Kaifi Khalil’s chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno’. The melodious rendition was loved by the netizens and they called it better than many other covers.

Host Fahad Mustafa also praised the sportsperson and complimented her saying that she should have opted for singing as her career choice.

About ‘Kahani Suno 2.0’, Baloch starlet Kaifi Khalil blessed music enthusiasts with this ultimate heartbreak song last year, and even after countless covers, Instagram reels and topping the global YouTube trends, the hype around the number does not seem to fizzle anytime soon.

The fans also witnessed the covers of the track by famous musician Aima Baig and very recently by Dutch singer Emma Heesters.

Watch: Fahad Mustafa serenades crowd with Kaifi Khalil’s ‘Kahani Suno’

Moreover, the super hit song was also recreated as ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘ by Khalil himself, the OST for ARY Digital’s same-titled serial, starring A-list actors Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali ad Zaviyar Nauman.

Comments