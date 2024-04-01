WATCH: Jos Buttler announces his name change, video goes viral

England’s white-ball skipper Jos Buttler has officially rebranded himself as “Josh Buttler” after over a decade of his name being mispronounced and misspelled.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) humorously revealed the change through a video on its social media platforms X, formerly Twitter.

The 33-year-old, English cricketer renowned for his consistency across cricket formats, expressed frustration over the longstanding confusion surrounding his name.

Even his MBE medal bore the erroneous spelling “Josh.”

In the video, Buttler humorously addressed the misnaming trend, highlighting instances from birthday cards to official documents.

Despite a decade-long career and notable achievements, including two World Cup triumphs, Buttler decided it was time to rectify the confusion once and for all.

The light-hearted video concluded with a tongue-in-cheek moment as the producer mistakenly called him “Jos” instead of “Josh,” prompting Buttler to throw his pen in mock disgust.

Check out ‘Josh’ Buttler’s name ‘fix’ video here: