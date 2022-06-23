Karachi cop beats fruit-seller over trivial issue

KARACHI: A police official has thrashed a fruit vendor after the latter refused to sell mangoes at a cheaper rate, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) – identified as Imran – has thrashed a fruit vendor after the latter refused to sell mangoes at a cheaper rate. A video – made by an eyewitness – of the incident has gone viral on social media.

After the video went viral, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City took serious notice and issued suspension order of the Assistant-Sub Inspector.

Meanwhile, the SSP city has directed the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Baghdadi to launch an investigation into the matter.

In a statement, the fruit seller said that the police official bought five kilogrammes of mangoes and refused to pay the exact amount.

