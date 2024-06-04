WATCH: Man lifted with bike in Karachi

KARACHI: In a bizarre incident, the traffic police in Karachi lifted a motorcycle along with the rider for resisting the towing of his vehicle, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near the Passport Office in Karachi’s Saddar Area on Monday, where the traffic police officer and lifters lifted the motorcycle along with the citizen and drove away.

The citizen resisted and tried to retrieve his motorbike, but the police officer refused to listen. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz has ordered an investigation into the matter.

Police officials claimed that the citizen had initially lain down in front of the lifter’s vehicle and later sat on his motorbike.

The police have returned the motorbike to the citizen after he submitted a written apology at the police station.