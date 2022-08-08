Viral: Karachi woman slams rulers after skyrocketing inflation

KARACHI: A Karachi woman annoyed by skyrocketing inflation has slammed the current rulers of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and questioned whether she should end lives of her children by stop feeding them, ARY News reported on Monday.

A video went viral on social media that showed a woman crying and complaining about the financial problems she was facing after the rise in inflation. The woman was identified as Rabia from Karachi.

In the viral video posted on Twitter, she criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N top leader Maryam Nawaz for doing nothing for the relief of the masses.

She said that the rulers should tell her about how to manage her expenses after rising the prices of essential commodities. “What should I do, paying house rent, hefty electricity bills, purchase milk and medicines for my kids, feed my children or should I kill them?”

Rabia said that she is the mother of two and one of this kids is having fits while the medicine prices for his treatment went high during the last four months. “Can I avoid purchasing medicines for my child?”

“The government has almost killed the poor people. Are you really afraid of being questioned by the Allah Almighty or not?”

