Viral: Kareena Kapoor’s dialogue used for promoting road safety

A video of Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor’s dialogue from the superhit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham being used to promote road safety is viral.

In the viral video, shared on Twitter by Delhi Police, see a speeding car which apparently did not stop at the red light. It then shows the face of Kareena Kapoor’s character Pooja aka Poo on the red light.

The red light or the character delivers her famous dialogue “Kaun hai ye, jisne dobara mudkar mujhe nahi dekha? (Who is he, who didn’t turn around to look at me?)”

Delhi Police came up with a hilarious caption as well.

“Who’s that traffic violator?” they asked. “Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights !”

Who’s that traffic violator? Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights !#RoadSafety#SaturdayVibes pic.twitter.com/ZeCJfJigcb — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 16, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that traffic police departments across India use hilarious videos and memes for promoting their road safety campaigns.

