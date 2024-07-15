Caught-On-Cam: ‘Khujli Gang’ pulls off unique heist

The video of a bizarre heist pulled off by a group of suspects known as the “Khujli Gang” went viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Delhi city of India where the gang has looted several after sprinkling itching powder on their victims, an Indian media outlet reported.

In the viral video, a man was seen entering a shop while carrying a bag as he continued to scratching his back frantically.

The man visibly looked extremely uncomfortable after the gang had allegedly sprinkled itching powder on his neck and back.

The victim was seen in the video putting his bag down in an attempt to attend to his unstoppable itching. It was then the two members of the ‘Khujli Gang’ entered the shop.

While one of the suspects distracted the shopkeeper, the other casually walked around, pretending to shop before snatching the bag and quickly leaving.

Moments later the victim was seen in the viral video coming back and realising that his bag is gone.

The gang has become infamous for pulling off such heists in the recent past as Dehli police warned the citizens to report any suspicious activities.

Read more: Thieves disguised as wedding guests make off with jackpot in Punjab

Earlier, the ‘Khujli Gang’ deprived a man of his bag in such a heist which was also recorded on camera.

The video showed a man standing by his car on a busy road when he suddenly began itching.

The itching was so intense that he set his bag down to take his shirt off to scratch his body.

Moments later, members of the gang stole the victim’s bag and fled the scene.