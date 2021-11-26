VIRAL: Kinza Hashmi looks elegant in new pictures

Actor Kinza Hashmi shared took to Instagram to share a series of her latest pictures that have gone viral across social media application..

The actor can be seen wearing a black outfit in one of the viral picture. The picture was met with positive reviews on Instagram and the post got thousands of likes by the netizens.

Recently, the celebrity posted a series of picture that see her wearing a light pink dress, that adds to her beauty.

Moreover, her another click sees her drinking a beverage in a black outfit.

Kinza Hashmi is one of the most followed celebrities on social media with at least 5.7 million Instagram followers.

She shares images of her photoshoots and behind the scenes of her projects.

The Azmaish star acting career spans over five years during which she has wowed audiences with her performances in drama serials namely Gul-o-Gulzar. She was praised for her performances in the two projects.

Apart from being an actor, the actor is a singer as well. She had impressed the netizens with her rendition of Yasal Shahid’s song Sajna.

