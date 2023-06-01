Kiran Haq’s transition reel goes viral!

The latest transition reel of TV actor Kiran Haq from a bridal shoot is going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Kiran Haq treated her followers with a new reel from her recent shoot for a bridal campaign.

The clip started with the celebrity without any makeup before she transitioned into a full-fledged bridal glam, with a traditional red dress by ace couturier Ali Xeeeshan and exquisite gold jewellery, while a mashup of a Bollywood song played in the background.

The now-viral reel video was watched by thousands of social users and received love from her millions of fans on the gram, who liked the post and dropped lovely compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

Hania Aamir drops jaws with her Saree glam

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiran Haq is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Meray Hi Rehna’, alongside Syed Jibran, Shahroz Sabzwari and Areej Mohyudin. The cast also features Arooba Mirza, Babar Ali, Faizan Sheikh, Subhan Awan, Nida Mumtaz, Parveen Akbar and Amna Aslam.

‘Meray Hi Rehna’, written by Mamoona Aziz and directed by Syed Zeeshan Ali Zaidi, airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on ARY Digital.