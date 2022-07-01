Komal Meer’s latest Instagram pictures go viral

Actor Komal Meer took to the social media application Instagram to share her new pictures that are going viral.

The viral picture sees her all smiles in western attire.

The picture gallery of Komal Meer got thousands of likes from netizens. Instagram users could not help themselves from complimenting her looks with their comments.

“So Pretty ❣️”

“Looking beautiful as ever 🔥🔥”

“Wah wahhh😂😂❤️❤️❤️”

“Queen of heart ❤️”

“Beauty🔥🔥😍”

“Gorgeous girl😍”

Komal Meer has quite a fan following on the picture and video-sharing social media platforms. She shared pictures and clips from her photoshoots along with those from her project.

She had social media talking with her pictures in a green outfit.

She appeared as a guest in the ARY Digital morning show Good Morning Pakistan where she recalled the reactions she received from her family when she decided to act and her parents’ concerns regarding it.

Benaam actor revealed how she was refused by her father to join the entertainment industry. While responding to host Nida Yasir’s question about her parent’s reaction, she disclosed that they were concerned, and her father even rejected her decision, but she was supported by her mother.

“Initially, my mother used to accompany me everywhere for shows and interviews, and has become a little lenient now after meeting everyone I’m working with”, .

“Also, she understands that I’m more aware of the industry now”, she added.

