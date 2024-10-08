KP lawmakers get into brawl during assembly session

PESHAWAR: Tensions flared in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Tuesday as lawmakers engaged in physical fight during the session, ARY News reported.

As per the details, the opposition members protested after being denied the opportunity to speak, while the situation later escalated, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the session for 15 minutes.

A heated altercation broke out between members, with physical confrontations reported.

PTI MPA Niak Wazir and PTI Parliamentarians member Iqbal Wazir were involved in a verbal exchange that soon turned into a physical clash.

Members resorted to kicks and punches to each other, disrupting the assembly proceedings.