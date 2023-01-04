Wednesday, January 4, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Heart Wrenching video shows poor labourers punished for eating

test

BAHAWALNAGAR: In a heart-wrenching incident, two labourers were punished for eating at a wedding in Chishtian city of Punjab’s Bahawalnagar district, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a heart-wrenching video has gone viral on social media, in which two labourers can be seen being punished for eating at the wedding in Chishtian city of Punjab’s Bahawalnagar district.

The daily workers, after failing to find any work to meet their needs, entered a marriage hall to satisfy their hunger. Meanwhile, the attendants suspected that the two were not their relatives.

Later, the attendants started thrashing the citizens and punished them for their act. Despite the apology, the attendants abused them for eating the food.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.