Heart Wrenching video shows poor labourers punished for eating

BAHAWALNAGAR: In a heart-wrenching incident, two labourers were punished for eating at a wedding in Chishtian city of Punjab’s Bahawalnagar district, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The daily workers, after failing to find any work to meet their needs, entered a marriage hall to satisfy their hunger. Meanwhile, the attendants suspected that the two were not their relatives.

Later, the attendants started thrashing the citizens and punished them for their act. Despite the apology, the attendants abused them for eating the food.

