Laiba Khan amps up the glam in new pictures

Actor Laiba Khan amped up her glam game in the latest set of pictures going viral across social media sites.

On Friday, the ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara’ actor, Laiba Khan treated her 1.1 million followers on the photo and video sharing application with new pictures of herself from a recent shoot.

The three-picture gallery sees Khan ace the classic combo of blue denim and white shirt, which she styled with some stacked bracelets and layered necklace. The fashionista also sported a full face of subtle glam for the shoot.

As her usual, the actor captioned the post with some Urdu poetry along with credits.

The Insta fam of the celeb showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral picture gallery.

It should be mentioned here that Khan is quite active across her social media handles with a huge fanbase. She often shares pictures from her modelling shoots and dramas BTS on the feed.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Laiba Khan was last seen in the recently-ended drama serial ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’ which aired its final episode 62 last week. She essayed the character of the sister of the protagonist, Hadia (Fatima Effendi) – in the play.

Previously, the actor won acclaim for her constantly amazing performances in ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’, ‘Angna’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’, ‘Do Bol’ and ‘Pakeeza Phuppo’.

