Laiba Khan breaks Instagram with latest post

The latest pictures of actress and model Laiba Khan, who has made her name in the showbiz industry with her on and off-screen endeavours, are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Laiba Khan posed for the pictures in a brown shirt and white pants at an undisclosed location. The veteran star penned a subliminal message for the world in the caption.

The viral pictures have over 30,000 likes. They praised her latest post and dashing looks with heartwarming comments.

The veteran star has 1.2 million Instagram followers. She treats her admirers to visuals of her whereabouts and professional front.

Here are some of her captivating posts.

She has proved herself as one of the most promising celebrities with her impressive on-screen performances.

The actress made her debut in the superhit drama ‘Do Bol.’ Her performances in ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman,’ ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi,’ ‘Angana,’ and ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘ earned her praise.

