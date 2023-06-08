Laiba Khan turns heads with latest Instagram post

Actor Laiba Khan won social media by sharing her latest picture on the social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

She posed for the picture in a black outfit in her viral pictures. She wrote poetic lines “Main Teri Dastaan Ka Tha Hi Naheen (I Was Not A Part Of Your Story)” in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan 🇵🇰 (@laibaakhanofficial)

Thousands of Instagram users have liked the pictures. They showered their love towards her with their comments.

Here’s what they had to say.

It should be mentioned here that Laiba Khan is quite active across her social media handles with a huge fan base. She often shares pictures from her modelling shoots and dramas BTS on the feed.

Related – Laiba Khan seeks THESE qualities in her potential life partner

Laiba Khan posted a bunch of new pictures from a recent vacation on the feed.

It showed the fashionista in casual attire, as she posed with a luxury car. She wore a pair of basic black denim with a white tank top and a checkered overshirt. The actor styled her street look aptly with a pair of sneakers and a black sling bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan 🇵🇰 (@laibaakhanofficial)

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Laiba Khan was last seen in the drama serial ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘. Previously, the actor won acclaim for her consistent performances in ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi‘, ‘Angna‘, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman‘, ‘Do Bol‘ and ‘Pakeeza Phuppo‘.