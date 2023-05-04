Laiba Khan’s latest picture goes viral

Actor Laiba Khan flaunted elegance in her latest pictures on the social media application Instagram.

Laiba Khan was wearing a white kurta and held a rose in the viral pictures. The ‘’Muqaddar Ka Sitara ’’ star wrote poetic verses “Ye Bhi Adaab Hamare Hain Tujhe Kya Maloom..Hum Tumhen Jeet Ke Hare Hai Tumhen Kya Maloom” as the caption.

Thousands of Instagrammers liked the pictures. They praised her looks and images with their remarks. A user wrote called it a lovely picture whereas another stated that she was “so so pretty”.

A third user stated came up with a cheesy caption. He wrote, “My keyboard is short of letters to define your beauty.”

It should be mentioned here that Laiba Khan is quite active across her social media handles with a huge fanbase. She often shares pictures from her modelling shoots and dramas BTS on the feed.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Laiba Khan was last seen in the drama serial ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara‘. She essayed the character of the sister of the protagonist, Hadia [Fatima Effendi] – in the play.

Previously, the actor won acclaim for her consistent performances in ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi‘, ‘Angna‘, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman‘, ‘Do Bol‘ and ‘Pakeeza Phuppo‘.

