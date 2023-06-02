Liam Hemsworth roasted after “trailer” of ‘The Witcher Season 4’ released

Hollywood actor Liam Hemsworth is being roasted after a deep fake trailer of ‘The Witcher Season 4‘ made rounds.



‘The Witcher Season 3‘ will mark the departure of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia from the series. He has been replaced by Liam Hemsworth, which is not sitting well with fans.

A YouTube channel shared the “first look” of Liam Hemsworth in ‘The Witcher Season 4‘. The clip, imagining him as the protagonist, was made via deep fake technology.

The deep fake trailer of ‘The Witcher Season 4‘ got under the skin of fans, who vented out their anger on the actor. Many netizens claimed they will stop watching the show after the third season.

Here’s what they had to say.

Sadly, this will be the last season I watch as Henry Cavill is the Witcher 🥰, not Liam Hemsworth 🤢. — Amelia Nite (I stand with 🇺🇦) (@AmeliaNite) June 2, 2023

Because Liam Hemsworth hasn’t been super excited about being in the role like Henry cavill was, he doesn’t seem to be a big fan of the witcher like cavill was. He won’t understand the character like cavill does, that’s obvious. — cordale (@cordale_w) June 2, 2023

Alright gonna go do my nails and watch The Witcher and then be disappointed that we have Liam Hemsworth next season. — ˡᵉᵉˡᵉᵉ (@______lovelee) May 30, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Liam Hemsworth, who is said to be a fan of ‘The Witcher‘ himself, noted that he had been inspired, for years, by the performance given by Cavill as the white-haired witcher and is stoked to take up the character in future.

“I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world,” said ‘The Hunger Games‘ star.