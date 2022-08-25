VIRAL: Lineman cuts power to police station over fine

In a perfect case of tit-for-tat, a lineman from the electricity department in India’s Uttar Pardesh cut the power supply of the police station after the cops slapped him with a hefty fine of Rs 6,000 for not wearing a helmet.

A video making rounds on social media show a lineman from the electricity department climbing the electricity pole to cut the power supply of the police station in Shamli area of UP.

According to Indian media reports, the incident took place on Tuesday when the lineman, Mohd Mehtab, was booked by police for riding his bike without helmet.

“My monthly salary is Rs 5,000, while the fine slapped on me was Rs 6,000. I requested the policemen to forgive me and said that I would be careful in future, but they showed no mercy,” Mehtab told local reporters.

Local power department, however, gave a different reason for the action. Officials said that the police station had an outstanding power bill which was over Rs 50,000.

