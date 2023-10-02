Viral: Little girl makes her own laptop in three hours

In a surprising incident that went viral on the internet, a little girl made her own laptop after her aunt refused to give her one.

The incident was shared on social media by a user named Neha, who posted pictures of the ‘handmade’ laptop, crafted ingeniously from cardboard.

Neha’s caption read, “My niece requested to use my laptop and when I declined, she dedicated three hours to constructing her own.” The images showcased a cardboard cutout fashioned into the shape of a laptop, complete with keys for added authenticity.

My niece asked for my laptop and i said no so she spent 3 hours making her own laptop😭 pic.twitter.com/Bb7EK7BN97 — Neha (@LadyPeraltaa) October 1, 2023

The homemade laptop boasted several unique features such as ‘games’, ‘zoom’, ‘like’, ‘write’, and ‘select’ options. The post quickly gained traction on social media, amassing over 213,000 views.

Social media users were quick to praise the child’s creativity and resourcefulness. One user commented, “This laptop is excellent. At least there won’t be constant windows updates.”

Another chimed in, saying, “Her keyboard has far more options and is much cheaper than yours, she definitely outdid you.”

