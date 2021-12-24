Saturday, December 25, 2021
Web Desk

VIRAL: Lizard that looks like the ‘Spider-Man’

Spider-Man fever has gripped the world due to the film Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home and the picture of a lizard that shares the colour of the superhero is going viral.

The picture was shared by an official of the Indian Forest Service Susanta Nanda on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter.

Susanta Nanda shared the details about the eerie lizard that is reminding the netizens of the Marvel comics’ character. He tweeted that the reptile has the same traits as that of the superhero.

The social media users came up with hilarious reactions to the pictures. Here is some of them.

The film has received positive reviews thanks to its storyline and performance and is now setting box office records as well.

It sees Tom Holland as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man while Zendaya is his girlfriend Michelle Jones-Watson.

