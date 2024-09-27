WATCH: Lord’s crowd boos Australia wicketkeeper for claiming bounce-catch

Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis received loud boos from the Lord’s crowd after claiming a bounce-catch during their fourth ODI against England.

The incident occurred in the 17th over of England’s inning who were put to bat first by Australian captain Mitchell Marsh after winning the toss.

The game, reduced to 39-overs-a-side due to rain, saw Phil Salt and Ben Duckett opening the inning for the hosts.

However, Salt departed early followed by Will Jacks, bringing England stand-in captain Harry Brook to the crease.

On the fourth ball of the 17th over, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc delivered a ball down the leg to Brook, who attempted a flick as the ball went through to wicketkeeper Josh Inglis.

Starc and Inglis soon appealed for a catch amid a noise when the ball passed Harry Brook’s bat.

The on-field umpire raised his finger and declared the batter caught behind the wickets, however, they still sent it upstairs to the third umpire.

The replays of the dismissal showed that the ball had taken an edge of the bat, however, it had fallen a couple of inches short of Josh Inglis before he could grab it. The England captain was subsequently given not out and he resumed his inning.

As the replays were shown on the screen at the venue, boos began to ring out from the crowd at Lord’s, reminding the scenes during Australia’s last game at Lord’s in the 2023 Ashes.

Controversy erupted when Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey stumped England batter Jonny Bairstow after he left his crease thinking the ball was dead.

The issue had then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak jumping in and calling the act against the spirit of the game.

Australia, on the other hand, asserted that the stump was according to the rules of the game.