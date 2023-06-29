Madiha Imam’s Eid-ul-Azha pictures are winner

Actress Syeda Madiha Imam, who is one of the promising celebrities in the country, won social media with her elegant pictures on Eid-ul-Azha.

The actress wore an elegant purple kurta shalwar in her pictures on the visual-sharing platform Instagram.

The actress posted pictures of her with producer husband Moji Basar.

Madiha Imam’s pictures went viral and received heartwarming comments from Instagrammers. Netizens felicitated Eid greetings to the family.

Madiha Imam tied the knot with Moji Basar in May. She shared the good news and some glimpses from the private ceremony on her Instagram account.

Celebrities are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha, known as the Feast of Sacrifice, with religious fervour and zeal. The artists shared pictures and videos of their festivities.

Eid-ul-Azha prayer congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages on Thursday.