Mahira Khan’s heartfelt message for husband Salim Karim goes viral

Prolific actress and model Mahira Khan’s heartfelt message for entrepreneur husband Salim Karim is going viral on social media.

After months of speculation, actor Mahira Khan walked down the aisle for her beau, entrepreneur Salim Karim – CEO of a Pakistan-based startup – in an intimate destination wedding.

The starlet shared the clip of the joyous event on her Instagram account. It showed her a white wedding trousseau with a sheer veil, while her emotional husband, looked dapper in a black sherwani paired with a blue turban, as he got a tear or two, upon looking at his bride.

The veteran actress was accompanied by her 13-year-old son Azlan on the occasion.

Mahira Khan, in the caption, referred to her husband Salim Karim as “Shehzada (Prince).”

It is pertinent to mention that she was first married to Ali Askari, Their eight-year marriage ended in 2015.

Mahira Khan is undoubtedly one of the top female superstars in the country. Apart from several superhit projects including ‘Aik Hai Nigar‘ and ‘Ho Mann Jahan‘ to her credit, the stunner also boasts Bollywood movie, ‘Raees‘ opposite Shah Rukh Khan, in her filmography.

