Mahira Khan exudes elegance in a yellow drape: See pics

Pakistan’s A-list film and TV star Mahira Khan is a sheer vision of elegance and grace in her yellow Saree pictures going viral on social media sites.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday evening, Mahira Khan stunned her 10.8 million followers with some new pictures, as she decked up in an exquisite yellow and pink saree, to attend ‘Jashn-e-Rekhta’, the Urdu literary festival, in Dubai’s Zabeel Park.

The ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ star oozes elegance in a bright-hued, minimalist six-yard by Indian designer Masaba Gupta’s design house, paired with a full-sleeved, floral embroidered blouse. She styled the look with green bangles and a pair of large studs, rounded off with fresh makeup and hair pulled back in a bun.

Sharing the sun-kissed two-picture gallery on the Gram, Khan wrote in Urdu that it was a ‘special day’ for her and expressed gratitude towards the organizers of the ‘Jashn-e-Rekhta’ fest.

Thousands of social users showered their love on the now-viral captures in the form of likes and comments.

Mahira Khan is one of the very few leading female film stars of Pakistan, with her acting credits extending to Bollywood. The stunner boasts superhit dramas and films including ‘Aik Hai Nigar’, ‘Ho Mann Jahan’ as well as ‘Raees’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her filmography.

