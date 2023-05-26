Shocking: Maid caught on camera mopping floor with urine

A video of a maid mopping the floor of a house in India with her urine is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

An Indian news website reported that the bizarre incident happened in a housing complex in Greater Noida city of Uttar Pradesh state.

The maid Sabeena Khatun urinated in a bucket, which she used to wipe the floor, as seen in the YouTube video.

Police arrested the culprit, who confessed to peeing during the interrogation. She did not justify her act.

India has seen bizarre cases involving maids.

An age-restricted video of a maid slamming a dog on an elevator floor in India went viral on social media.

In the viral video, the maid identified as Sunita can be seen entering the elevator with two small dogs. As soon as the lift doors close, Sunita holds the leash of one of the dogs and starts slamming it on the floor repeatedly.

The society authorities alerted the owners and fired Sunita after watching the clip.

The maid alleged that the dog tried to bite her during the walk and she wanted to teach a lesson to it. But, the owners of the pets denied her allegations.