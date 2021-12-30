Friday, December 31, 2021
Web Desk

VIRAL: Makeup artist’s stunning transformation into Shah Rukh Khan

A video that sees a makeup artist Dikshita transforming herself into Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan by using just simple methods has gone viral.

The video starts with her showing a picture of the prolific Bollywood actor in a tuxedo. She uses different methods for her transformation as the song Chammak Challo from his movie Ra. One can be heard in the background as well.


We can see her uncanny resemblance to the Shah Rukh Khan at the end.

“Makeup Transformation into the king of Bollywood @iamsrk ❤️” the Instagram post. “Let’s set a mark of 1 lac likes on this one?🙈 Can we do it?”

However, the video easily crossed the million-like mark.

The visual artist hoped that the netizens would love this transformation. Moreover, she asked the people as to which celebrity should she transform herself next.

If we visit her Instagram page, we can see many videos of her transforming herself into renowned celebrities namely Rihanna, Ali Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others.

Web Desk

