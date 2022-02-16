Viral: Man begs for petrol after fuel price hike in Pakistan

Netizens have vented anger in different styles after the fuel price hike in Pakistan as a citizen decided to start begging for petrol along the roadside whose video went viral on social media.

The federal government had increased the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs12 per litre effective from February 16. Just after the announcement, #petrolhike become the top trend on Twitter to criticise the federal government’s decision.

Amid the memes, a viral surfaced on social media that showed a motorcyclist begging for petrol along the roadside while holding an empty bottle in hand.

He kept shouting before the passers-by, “Allah Kay Naam Pe Petrol De Do [Please, give me petrol for the sake of Allah!]” The motorcyclist has also installed a number plate with the party of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Here are some memes shared on the social media platform:

Transfer is necessary when the condition is critical 😂 #petrolprice pic.twitter.com/2zgAfFQNZ8 — Musa Gwary (@MusaGwary) February 16, 2022

Just visited a petrol pump and saw people watching highlights of 92 world cup. Jubiliant scenes and praises for PM IK Alhamdulillah.#petrolPrice pic.twitter.com/6oFMvt74zy — Hammad Azhar Parody (@HamadEggonomist) February 15, 2022

Government announced sabar card after petrol price 😌#petrolprice pic.twitter.com/lZ2Cm7uWlp — Oish khan (@Oishyyyyy) February 16, 2022

Bicycle 🤞

Samjh to gye ho gy #petrolprice pic.twitter.com/CSUi9jdYJ8 — Waseem Khan (PZ💛) (@waseemkhnwasi) February 16, 2022

Comments