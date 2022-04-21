VIRAL: Man buys Rs 15 lakh fancy number plate for a bike that costs only Rs 71,000!

CHANDIGARH: A man from Chandigarh India has gone viral after spending a mind-numbing amount of Rs1.5 million for purchasing a fancy number plate, just to display it on his Honda Activa.

His bike Honda Activa only costs Rs71,000.

The Chandigarh man Brij Mohan owns a Honda Activa that costs only Rs71,000, yet he spent a whopping amount of Rs15.44 lakh for a VIP ‘0001’ number plate.

Brij Mohan bought the fancy number plate in a recent auction held by the Chandigarh Registering and Licencing Authority. The bidding war for the fancy number started at 5 lac and ended when Brij Mohan bid a huge amount of Rs15.44 lac.

According to reports, Mohan says that the number plate will be used on his bike for now but he will transfer the number plate to the car he plans to buy on Diwali.

According to Indian media, the auction put up a total of 378 number plates for sale and generated nearly Rs1.5 crore in revenue.

This is not the first time in Chandigarh that the fancy number plate ‘0001’ got sold at such a whopping price. In 2012, a man paid Rs26.05 lakh for this number for a Mercedes Benz S-Class.

