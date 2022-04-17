Dubai: Car number plate sold for Dh3.5million sets world record

A number plate sold for a whopping amount of 3.5million Dirhum at the first ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction, has become the world’s third-most-expensive number plate.

The number plate “AA8” sold for a mind-numbing bid of Dh35million (173,284,774.08 Pakistani Rupees).

The charity auction, held in Dubai, auctioned special car plate numbers, and exclusive mobile numbers.

The “1 Billion Meals’ campaign raised a total of Dh53 million. The charity campaign plans to provide food to vulnerable communities in over 50 countries.

According to the organizers, the regions’ biggest distribution drive has secured over 340 million meals in its first 15 days.

The campaign launched by Emirates Auction, in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA), provided an additional 53 million meals to the needy.

Up for bidding was double-digit Dubai car number plate F55 which was sold off at an impressive Dh4 million. Another car plate — V66 — went for Dh4 million, while Y66 was sold at Dh3.8 million.

In an auction last year, the AA9 plate number was sold for Dh38 million.

Fancy Mobile numbers

Etisalat’s Diamond+ mobile number 0549999999 was grabbed at a staggering Dh5 million, while the Diamond numbers 0569999995 were sold at Dh150,000, 0569199999 at Dh75,000, 0569999955 at Dh35,000, and 0565566666 at Dh160,000.

du’s mobile number 0581111113 were sold at Dh140,000; 0589999991 at Dh140,000; 0586666663 at Dh100,000; 0581333333 at Dh145,000; and 0586333333 at Dh200,000.

