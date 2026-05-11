Viral: Man calls police to investigate 'aliens' at home

About 40 minutes later, a man called 911, saying he and his family saw something fall from the sky and that there were two moving things in his northwest valley backyard.
The dispatcher sent two officers to the home to investigate. The investigators obtained body camera video from both of the officers.
“I’m so nervous right now,” one officer said as he is preparing to drive to the house. “I have butterflies bro — saw a shooting star and now these people say there’s aliens in their backyard.”
Officers arrived at the home about a half-hour after the 911 call.
“In my backyard. I swear to God this is not a joke, this is actually, we’re terrified. They’re like 8 feet, 9 feet, 10 feet. They look like aliens to us,” the man said to the police.