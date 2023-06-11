Viral: Man calls police to investigate ‘aliens’ at home

A Las Vegas family claims something crashed in their backyard, prompting them to call 911 about ‘aliens’, in their house.

On April 30 around 11:50 p.m., a Las Vegas Metro police officer’s body camera video recorded something streaked low across the sky. Several people across eastern California, Nevada and Utah reported seeing the green flash, according to the local media.

The report further said now the Investigators think something likely crashed into the yard, but exactly what remained unclear more than a month later. Drone video showed a circular imprint in the dirt.

About 40 minutes later, a man called 911, saying he and his family saw something fall from the sky and that there were two moving things in his northwest valley backyard. The dispatcher sent two officers to the home to investigate. The investigators obtained body camera video from both of the officers. “I’m so nervous right now,” one officer said as he is preparing to drive to the house. “I have butterflies bro — saw a shooting star and now these people say there’s aliens in their backyard.” Officers arrived at the home about a half-hour after the 911 call. “In my backyard. I swear to God this is not a joke, this is actually, we’re terrified. They’re like 8 feet, 9 feet, 10 feet. They look like aliens to us,” the man said to the police.

An extensive search of the area was ordered following the 911 call by the individual. But nothing was uncovered.