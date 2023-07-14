Watch: Man catches 19-foot Burmese python with bare hands

Chilling footage of a man capturing a 19-foot Burmese python with his bare hands in Australia is going viral on social media.

The viral video on Twitter sees Jake Waleri crossing paths with the 56kg and 19-foot long Burmese python in South Florida’s Big Cypress National Preserve on July 10th.

He caught the massive reptile from the roadside and wrestled it as the python tried to strike him. They handed the snake to the wildlife officials later.

Burmese pythons are one of the largest species of snakes in the globe. They are native to a large area of Southeast Asia and are listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List.

Earlier, snake catchers Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis got hold of a Burmese python in the Florida state of the United States. The latter said they pulled the BEAST of a snake out of waist-deep water in the middle of the night, deep in the Everglades.

“I have never seen a snake anywhere near this size and my hands were shaking as I approached her. Every python we catch can be potentially dangerous, but one this size? Lethal. One mistake, and I am for sure going to the hospital.”

He, however, said that more importantly, this is a once-in-a-lifetime reptile and he could go out every single night for the rest of his life and never see one this big again.

While terming the catch as a battle, he said that both of them were professionals and got the python under control very quickly. “Really I am just incredibly grateful for this opportunity and an experience I will never forget.”