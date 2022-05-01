Man dances with huge pythons on his shoulders; video goes viral

The video showing a man dancing with huge python on his shoulders is going viral across social media platforms.

In the viral, we see the Indonesian man – known for making Instagram reels with snakes – dancing with the giant pythons while taking big steps sideways. He was cautious while moving with the big reptiles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐍Ꮗ Ꭷ Ꮢ Ꮭ Ꮄ ᎧᎦ Ꮥ Ꮑ Ꮧ Ꮶ Ꮛ Ꮥ🐍 (@world_of_snakes_)

He was praised for his bravery by social media users for his dangerous stunt. It has at least 3.7 million views with 44,000 likes.

Social media platforms have countless videos with people toying around with snakes.

One such video of a man wherein he was seen carrying a giant python on his shoulder made rounds on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hepgul5 😊😊 (@hepgul5)

The spine-chilling video posted by the user @hepgul5 on Instagram left netizens in shock. The clip was shot possibly at a zoo.

The person recording the video was at a safe distance due to the snake’s giant body. The zookeeper carried the python on his shoulder as if it’s his daily routine.

It is pertinent to mention that pythons are not poisonous. However, they pose an immense threat with their ability to swallow things bigger than them. they can still bite humans and swallow them because of their large size.

There are videos on social media that show reticulated pythons with more than 20 feet in length growing to more than 20 feet in length.

