Man, daughter fall sick after dead lizard found in samosa

A shocking incident was reported from India’s Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district where a man and his daughter found a dead lizard inside a samosa (fritters), they ordered from a local shop.

According to the details, the man, Manoj Kumar, sent his son to buy some samosas from a local sweet shop, later, when his daughter started eating, she felt something chewy in her mouth along with potato stuffing, the girl discovered a dead lizard inside her samosa.

She instantly showed it to her father, who had already eaten some of the samosas, after the father-daughter duo started feeling sick and tried to vomit.

The video which quickly went viral on social media showed Manoj who is trying to spit out the contaminated food he consumed on the side of the road. The video also shows the disgusting sight of a dead lizard inside the samosa.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

Hapur: Panic Arises After Lizard Found in Samosa pic.twitter.com/giGClHShQJ — Harsh Tyagii (@tyagiih5) November 16, 2023

Manoj along with the Indian police and officials from the food department reached the shop, However, the shopkeeper in his defense denied the fact about the lizard in the samosa, he stated that the potatoes were stuffed in the samosa by hand and it was impossible that such incident happened.

IMAGE WARNING:

The 13-year-old daughter of Manoj is reportedly hospitalized after she complained of nausea and vomiting, meanwhile, the girl’s condition is said to be stable.

Manoj Kumar, the complainant, claimed that neither the police nor the food department officials took any action against the owner of the sweets shop.

However, the police officials said that the case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.