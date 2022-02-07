VIRAL: Man develops a stove that works on water

A man from the Jekadafari area of the Gombe State in Nigeria has invented a water-cooking stove and it is said to be an innovation in the manufacturing industry

A foreign news agency reported that the 67-year-old Hadi Usman’s invention does not use gas or kerosene for generating fire. He is inspired to get the cost of using gas and kerosene subsidized.

The viral video, shared on social media application YouTube, sees him displaying the way as to how it gets ignited.

The electronics technician – who has assembled a radio transmitter and operated a community radio station in the past as well – is seeking help for the institutions to his invention – patented.

The technician is optimistic about making deals with the institutions so its mass production begins.

“I wish relevant institutions and bodies can support towards patenting the project for mass production to at least help the without buying kerosene or gas to cook their food by using water,” Hadi said as quoted in the report.

Smokeless and mobile charging stove

According to a report by Daily Times, Max Chinnah from Nigeria got his name registered in history books by inventing a smokeless stove.

Through the innovation, he seeks to play his part for a green environment and tackle the increasing danger posed by climate change.

Related: Pakistani engineers invent unique stove with biomass fuel

The unique feature is that the stove’s heat gets converted into electricity, which goes into USB port which helps in charging phones.

Wooden stove

A craftsman from Jalalpur Bhattian city of Punjab has invented a wood stove that will help in cooking food amidst the gas shortage in the country.

It is a hand-made steel crystal stove that can run on both wood and coal for an hour. The inventor said it can be prepared in just half an hour.

Comments