VIRAL: Man discovers gold hidden inside rock

A man out on treasure hunting struck gold inside what looked like a normal rock, a video of which went viral on social media.

The treasure hunter who goes by the name Nizar Rida on Instagram shared a video of him digging a mountain to find the hidden treasure.

The location of the discovery has not been disclosed, however, he was seen digging out an oval-shaped rock from the bottom of a mountain.

Upon breaking open the rock, the man found a pot full of gold ornaments and other precious objects.

Meanwhile, many claimed that the viral video was fake and the man had himself placed the treasure at the site only to show its discovery for the camera.

The viral video has since garnered more than two million views as commentators expressed a range of opinions on the discovery.

Most viewers claimed that the video was fake while others considered it to be true.

One of the users on Instagram suggested that that the gold-filled rock must have been hidden half an hour before filming the video.

Others warned of the possibility of a snake inside the treasure. “What will happen if a snake comes out from inside?”