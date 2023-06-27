Viral: Man documents thrilling encounter with a ‘rainbow snake’

A man in Florida state of United States (US) has stunned social media users by spotting an unusual reptile, a rainbow snake, which many thinks is not real.

Outdoors enthusiast Thomas Leebo Holloway spotted a rainbow snake on June 19 that was taking a dip along the shoreline of Black Creek in northern Florida.

In his 41 years of living in the Sunshine State, Thomas Holloway said it was the first one he’s ever seen. The 41-year-old didn’t waste any time in documenting the stunning reptile and posted it on Facebook.

At first glance, it looks like a typical snake. It wasn’t until Holloway’s camera zoomed in on the snake that its colors began to radiate. Holloway said his footage was taken with his Google Pixel 7 Pro camera.

Rainbow snakes (Farancia erytrogramma) – also known as eel moccasin – are very rare and extremely difficult to spot despite the colours on their skin.

According to The Florida Museum, rainbow snakes are docile, non-venomous creatures found in the Florida Panhandle and in parts of the northern peninsula along the St. Marys, St. Johns, and Suwannee river drainage.

They inhabit clear waters of springs and rivers, but are sometimes seen in creeks, lakes, mudflats and swamps and marshes.

The snakes are mostly glossy black, but appear iridescent blue in the sunlight, with three thin red stripes running down its back and sides. Officials said the lower side of their bodies are either yellow or pink and its chin and throat are mostly yellow.

Adult rainbow snakes reach up to 48 inches in length. They are mostly active at night and eat freshwater American eels.