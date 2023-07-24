WATCH: Man drowns in waterfall while posing for video

A horrifying video of a man drowning in a waterfall while posing for video in India is going viral on social media.

The horrifying videoi showed 23-year-old Sharath Kumar standing on a rock and looking at the waterfall in Udupi district of Indian state Karnataka. He slipped, tumbled and fell into the waterfall after moving a bit.

According to an Indian news website, the victim had come to Kollur to see the waterfall.

Police arrived at the scene after a report was registered. A search operation was conducted but the body has not been recovered.

The heartwrenching incident happened days after a woman drowned in the sea while getting a picture taken with her husband.

A 27-year-old woman drowned in the sea at Bandstand in Bandra, Mumbai. This incident occurred on Sunday evening, July 9th. The woman was taking a selfie with her husband on a rock near the shore when a big wave came, sweeping her away into the water. @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/rzxxI1RBC3 — Suraj Ojha (@surajojhaa) July 16, 2023

The horrific viral video showed Jyoti Sonar sitting on a rock with her husband Mukesh to get a photo at the seaside in Bandra, Mumbai. Their children children watched them from a distance.

The couple got swept by the giant wave and she was dragged away in seconds due to the strong current. The children called out for their mother but it was too late for them.

Mukesh was saved by the people but Jyoti lost her life in the untoward incident. Her body was recovered after a 20-hour rescue operation.